Trump Dominates Key Conservative Event

Two competing events have put on display a cleaving of American conservatives ahead of next year’s presidential election. While Donald Trump and the former president’s only announced primary challenger, his former ambassador to the United Nations, Nikki Haley, took to the stage of the high-profile Conservative Political Action Conference near Washington, others attended a closed-door retreat in Florida hosted by the Club for Growth. Details from VOA’s chief national correspondent, Steve Herman, in Washington.

