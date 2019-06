President Donald Trump left Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, about 8:30 p.m. EDT Sunday, on his way to a four-day European visit.

Trump will land early Monday in London.

He made no comments to reporters as he boarded Air Force One.

His state visit will include an audience with Queen Elizabeth II, D-Day ceremonies in the United Kingdom and in Normandy, and a stop in Ireland.

Trump, first lady Melania Trump and his adult children will also attend a state banquet hosted by the queen.