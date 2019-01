U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday accepted House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's invitation to deliver his State of the Union address in the House chamber on Feb. 5. The speech comes as Trump faces an uphill battle to secure funding for his border wall, as well as a special investigation on Russian election meddling, and lawsuits alleging that his businesses violate anti-bribery laws. White House correspondent Patsy Widakuswara has the story.