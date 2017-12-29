Accessibility links

Languages
US Politics

Trump Foreign Policy Unconventional, Others Agree With What They Call a New Doctrine

Trump Foreign Policy Unconventional, Others Agree With What They Call a New Doctrine
please wait
0:03:18
0:00:00 /0:03:18
Direct link

Since taking office, President Donald Trump has broken with previous foreign policy by recognizing Jerusalem as Israel's capital, refusing to certify Iran's compliance with the nuclear deal and taking a more aggressive stance toward North Korea. Views about these departures are mixed -- with some welcoming the forceful projection of American power on the world stage, while others criticizing what they see as a dangerous course for the United States. More from VOA Correspondent Mariama Diallo.

Your opinion

Show comments

See TV Programs See Radio Programs
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG