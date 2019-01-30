Trump, Guaido to Collaborate on Efforts to Restore Democracy to Venezuela

U.S. President Donald Trump reinforced his "strong support" for efforts to restore democracy in Venezuela during a conversation Wednesday with self-proclaimed interim President Juan Guaido, the White House said Wednesday.

White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said Trump and Guaido also committed to maintaining "regular communication to support Venezuela's path back to stability, and to rebuild the bilateral relationship" between the two countries.

Trump said earlier Wednesday that embattled Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro is willing to negotiate with representatives of Guaido's opposition movement to solve the political crisis in the South American nation, but warned Americans not to travel to Venezuela "until further notice."

Trump's early morning tweet referred to Maduro's offer to hold talks with the country's opposition forces and hold early legislative elections.

​Trump added that the threat of U.S. sanctions, including cutting off Venezuelan oil revenues, contributed to the apparent softening of Maduro's stance.

Maduro made the offer earlier Wednesday during an interview with Russia's RIA news agency, saying he is willing to sit down at the negotiating table "for the good of Venezuela." But he said there will not be a new presidential election until 2025, rejecting a demand by Guaido, president of the opposition-controlled National Assembly.

Guaido declared himself the nation's interim president last week after the Assembly declared Maduro's presidency illegitimate, arguing that his re-election in May 2018 was not fair, with most opposition candidates either prevented from running or boycotting the race. The United States has recognized Guaido as the country's interim leader.

Guaido called on Venezuelans to mount a peaceful, two-hour, midday protest Wednesday "to demand that the armed forces side with the people." He is offering amnesty to soldiers who back his movement and reject Maduro's socialist government.

In a CNN interview Tuesday, Guaido said it is possible to have a peaceful transition from Maduro and eventually hold free elections.

Trump also noted in his tweet that Guaido "is being targeted by Venezuelan Supreme Court," a reference to a request by the country's attorney general, Tarek William Saab, for the high court to prevent Guaido from leaving the country and block his financial accounts. Saab announced Tuesday that he was launching a criminal investigation into Guaido's activities against Maduro's socialist government, because of the unrest that followed Guaido's declaring himself the country's legitimate president.

U.S. National Security Adviser John Bolton warned Saab in a Twitter post Tuesday that his request to keep Guaido from leaving Venezuela could lead to "serious consequences."

The Trump administration has imposed sanctions on PDVSA, Venezuela's government-owned oil company. The sanctions announced Monday will freeze any assets the state-owned PDVSA has in the United States, and bars U.S. firms and citizens from doing business with it.

PDVSA's U.S.-based subsidiary, Citgo, which refines Venezuelan oil and sells Citgo brand gasoline in the U.S., will continue to operate as usual. But any money Citgo earns will be placed in a blocked account.

Maduro said the United States is trying to "steal" Citgo from Venezuela.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said Maduro and his allies have long used the state oil company as a vehicle for corruption and embezzlement. Mnuchin said Venezuela can get relief from the sanctions when control of the oil company is turned over to Guaido.

The collapse of world energy prices, corruption and failed socialist policies have created an economic and humanitarian crisis in oil-rich Venezuela.

Food, fuel and medicine are in extremely short supply. Inflation is out of control. Millions of Venezuelans have fled the country, and Maduro has shown little tolerance for opposition-led protests.

Mounting tensions in Venezuela prompted the U.S. State Department to warn U.S. citizens Tuesday not to travel to the country. The agency issued the warning "due to crime, civil unrest, poor health infrastructure, and arbitrary arrest and detention of U.S. citizens."

Maduro has blamed his country's woes on the United States, which he accuses of working with the opposition to topple the government.

He has called world leaders who want him gone "Trump sycophants."