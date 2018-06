U.S. President Donald Trump received Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe Thursday, just days before a planned summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. Trump expressed cautious optimism regarding the landmark meeting, set for June 12 in Singapore, but acknowledged that nothing is predictable about it. Japan and the United States insist on complete denuclearization of North Korea before lifting tough economic sanctions and normalizing relations with the country. VOA's Zlatica Hoke has more.