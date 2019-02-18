Accessibility links

logo-print
Languages
Previous Next
Breaking News
USA

Trump Lashes Out at Officials Involved in Russia Probe

  • Associated Press
FILE - President Donald Trump n Washington.

WEST PALM BEACH, FLORIDA — 

President Donald Trump is suggesting that key officials involved in the Russia probe were engaged in "treasonous" behavior.

Trump is lashing out on Twitter at former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe, whose new book details his concerns about potential foreign influence over the president, and current Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, who initiated special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation.

FILE - Deputy Attorney General Rod J. Rosenstein gives opening remarks at the Project Safe Neighborhoods National Conference in Kansas City, Mo., Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018.
SEE ALSO:

Ex-FBI Official: Rosenstein "Absolutely" Backed Trump Probes

Trump says McCabe and Rosenstein "look like they were planning a very illegal act, and got caught."

In an interview with CBS's "60 Minutes," McCabe, who was fired last year by the FBI, described Rosenstein as having raised the prospect of invoking the 25th Amendment to remove Trump from office.

FILE - Then-acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe pauses during a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing about the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act, on Capitol Hill, June 7, 2017, in Washington.
SEE ALSO:

Ex-FBI Chief: Officials Briefly Mulled Ousting Trump

Trump tweets: "This was the illegal and treasonous `insurance policy' in full action!"

Related

Recommended

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG