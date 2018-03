The U.S. Congress paid tribute to famed evangelist Rev. Billy Graham Wednesday with a memorial service as he lies in honor in the Capitol Rotunda. Graham, who died at 99 last week, was one of the leading spiritual voices of the 20th century and played a key role in bringing evangelical Christianity into mainstream American politics. As congressional correspondent Katherine Gypson reports, Graham leaves behind a complicated legacy on women, gay rights and the role of religion in politics.