U.S. President Donald Trump has vowed to make "radical" changes to U.S. aid practices by withholding government assistance from countries that allow criminals to sneak into the United States. Trump spoke Wednesday at a forum in New York, a U.S. state that is battling gang activity. New York officials briefed Trump on the progress they have made in dismantling the violent Mara Salvatrucha gang, also known as MS-13. VOA's Zlatica Hoke reports.