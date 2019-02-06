Trump, North Korea's Kim to Meet in Vietnam Feb. 27-28

U.S. President Donald Trump announced during his State of the Union address Tuesday that he and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un would meet for a second summit at the end of the month.

Watch: Trump announces North Korea summit

Trump said the meeting would take place in Vietnam Feb. 27-28.

"As part of a bold new diplomacy, we continue our historic push for peace on the Korean Peninsula. Our hostages have come home, nuclear testing has stopped, and there has not been a missile launch in 15 months," he said. "If I had not been elected president of the United States, we would right now, in my opinion, be in a major war with North Korea with potentially millions of people killed. Much work remains to be done, but my relationship with Kim Jong Un is a good one. And Chairman Kim and I will meet again on February 27 and 28 in Vietnam."

He did not say in which city the meeting would take place.

The U.S.-North Korean talks have moved slowly since Trump and Kim first met in a historic meeting last June in Singapore.

During that summit, Trump and Kim agreed to "work toward complete denuclearization of the Korean peninsula." But the two sides have failed to agree on what that means, and how or when it will be carried out.