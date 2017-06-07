Trump Offers to Mediate Qatar's Diplomatic Crisis

In a call with Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, U.S. President Donald Trump offered to mediate the country's diplomatic crisis with its neighbors.

"The president reiterated that a united Gulf Cooperation Council and a strong United States-Gulf Cooperation Council partnership are critical to defeating terrorism and promoting regional stability," a readout of the call said. "The president offered to help the parties resolve their differences, including through a meeting at the White House, if necessary."

Trump's offer echoed comments by U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson earlier this week that the U.S. is committed to helping the Gulf Cooperation Council "remain unified."

On Monday, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates, Yemen and the Maldives cut diplomatic ties Monday with Qatar, accusing it of supporting terrorism.

Trump also encouraged unity in the Gulf region with Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud during a telephone call on Tuesday, the White House said.

Earlier in the day, the president entered the diplomatic spat involving Qatar and major Arab nations over Doha’s alleged support of Iran and Islamist militant groups sponsoring terrorism in the region.

In a series of three Twitter posts Tuesday, Trump seemed to take credit for the Saudi-led move to isolate Qatar, which hosts the largest U.S. military base in the Middle East.