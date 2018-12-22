Accessibility links

logo-print
Languages
Previous Next
Breaking News
Economy

Trump Reportedly Discussed Firing Fed Chairman Powell

  • VOA News
FILE - Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell addresses the Federal Reserve Board's 15th annual College Fed Challenge Finals in Washington, Nov. 29, 2018.

U.S. President Donald Trump has discussed firing Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, Bloomberg reported Saturday.

Citing four people familiar with the discussions, Bloomberg reported Trump has become more frustrated with Powell after months of stock market losses and the central bank's interest rate hike on Wednesday.

FILE - The Federal Reserve building is pictured in Washington, Aug. 22, 2018.
SEE ALSO:

US Central Bank Boosts Benchmark Interest Rate

Advisers reportedly have warned Trump that firing Powell would further roil financial markets, yet they said Trump has discussed the matter many times in the past few days.

The sources who spoke with Bloomberg on condition of anonymity were not convinced Trump would fire Powell, and were hopeful the president's anger over the situation would subside over the holidays.The White House and the Federal Reserve have declined to comment.

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange in New York, Dec. 21, 2018.
SEE ALSO:

More Losses Leave US Markets With Worst Week in 7-Plus Years

A firing of Powell would come after weeks of heavy losses in the markets. On Friday, equities closed their worst week since 2011, with the S&P 500 Index plummeting more than 7 percent and the Nasdaq Composite Index plunging into a bear market.

Trump has been busy shaking up his administration since the November midterm elections. He has announced the departures of Attorney General Jeff Sessions, White House Chief of Staff John Kelly, Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke and Defense Secretary James Mattis.

Recommended

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG