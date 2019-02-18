Accessibility links

logo-print
Languages
Previous Next
Breaking News
USA

Trump to Warn of 'Dangers of Socialism' in Speech About Venezuela

  • VOA News
FILE - President Donald Trump waves as he walks through the Colonnade from the Oval Office of the White House on arrival to make an announcement.

U.S. President Donald Trump will warn of "the dangers of socialism" in a speech Monday in support of Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido, who is recognized by the United States as the South American nation's interim president.

FILE - Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro pumps his fist during a pro-government demonstration in Caracas, Venezuela, Feb. 12, 2019.
SEE ALSO:

Trump to Warn of 'Dangers of Socialism' in Speech About Venezuela

The White House says Trump will make remarks at Florida International University, as his administration continues to speak out against Venezuela's socialist President Nicolas Maduro. The school is in a Miami neighborhood that has the largest concentration of Venezuelans in the U.S.

U.S. Senator Marco Rubio, R-Fla., in sunglasses, poses for photos with people near the Simon Bolivar International Bridge, which connects Colombia with Venezuela, in La Parada, near Cucuta, Colombia, Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019.
SEE ALSO:

US Sen. Rubio Warns Venezuela's Maduro not to act Against Opposition

While Trump has refused to rule out a U.S. military intervention in Venezuela, Congressman Eliot Engel, the Democratic chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, said during a congressional hearing last week that lawmakers would not support such a move.

Meanwhile, three U.S. military transport planes loaded with humanitarian aid for Venezuela landed in Cucuta, Colombia on Saturday, adding to the tons food and medicine waiting to cross the border.

FILE - Demonstrators who are against the Venezuelan government chant outside of the Organization of American States during the special meeting of the Permanent Council, in Washington, April 3, 2017, to consider the recent events in Venezuela.
SEE ALSO:

US Military Delivers Aid to Colombia-Venezuela Border

The aid sent from the U.S. and many other countries has not yet reached any Venezuelans but instead sits in towns in Colombia, Brazil and Curacao.

Maduro says the aid is unnecessary and illegal.

Venezuela suffers from shortages of food medicine and other daily necessities and also has the worst inflation rate in the world. Three million people — about 10 percent of the country’s population — have fled the country.

Maduro, who has the backing of Russia and China, has told the military, which remains loyal to him, not to let any convoys of aid cross into Venezuela.

Guaido says he has a plan to bring the aid into the country on February 23 and will release the details Monday.

Related

Recommended

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG