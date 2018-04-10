Trump's Top Homeland Security Adviser Resigns

The White House says President Donald Trump's top Homeland Security adviser Tom Bossert is resigning.

“The President is grateful for Tom’s commitment to the safety and security of our great country. Tom led the White House’s efforts to protect the homeland from terrorist threats, strengthen our cyber defenses, and respond to an unprecedented series of natural disasters. President Trump thanks him for his patriotic service and wishes him well," White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said.

No reason was given for Bossert's resignation.