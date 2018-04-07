White House Praises McMaster on His Last Day

The White House praised Lieutenant General H.R. McMaster as a "terrific person'' on his last day as national security adviser.

Press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders paid tribute to McMaster, who is leaving after just over a year in office. He'll be replaced Monday by John Bolton, a former ambassador to the United Nations.

Sanders said it had been "a real privilege'' to work with him.

Trump told McMaster last month he wanted a change in his foreign policy team. They differed on policy and never developed a strong personal relationship.

Trump was still fond of McMaster and had hoped to find him a suitable place in the military. But McMaster said he was retiring from the Army.

This story was written by the Associated Press.