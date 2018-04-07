Accessibility links

White House Praises McMaster on His Last Day

  • Associated Press
Staff members applaud as outgoing national security adviser H.R. McMaster walks out of the West Wing of the White House in Washington, April 6, 2018, on his last day.
WASHINGTON — 

The White House praised Lieutenant General H.R. McMaster as a "terrific person'' on his last day as national security adviser.

Press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders paid tribute to McMaster, who is leaving after just over a year in office. He'll be replaced Monday by John Bolton, a former ambassador to the United Nations.

Sanders said it had been "a real privilege'' to work with him.

Trump told McMaster last month he wanted a change in his foreign policy team. They differed on policy and never developed a strong personal relationship.

Trump was still fond of McMaster and had hoped to find him a suitable place in the military. But McMaster said he was retiring from the Army.

This story was written by the Associated Press.

