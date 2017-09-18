Trump to Address UN Reform Group

U.S. President Donald Trump Monday heads to the United Nations to address a U.S.-sponsored event aimed at cutting costs and reforming operations at the world body.

Trump is set to speak to the reform group, with Nikki Haley, the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, saying that the 193-member organization is "totally moving toward reform" and is "action-oriented."

On Sunday, she told CNN, "We said that we needed to get value for our dollar and what we're finding is the international community is right there with us in support of reform. So it is a new day at the U.N." She said Trump's pleas had drawn a favorable response and "what we'll do is see him respond to that."

As a candidate for president, Trump belittled the United Nations, claiming it was "not a friend" of democracy, freedom or "even to the United States of America."

Now, as president, he has said the U.N. has "tremendous potential" and praised the Security Council's recent votes to stiffen sanctions against North Korea for its nuclear bomb tests and missile launches.

UNGA address Tuesday

Trump is set to speak to the U.N. General Assembly on Tuesday, his first appearance before an array of leaders from across the world. Many of them have reservations about Trump's priorities and his "America First" doctrine.

He already has drawn the ire of world leaders for announcing the U.S. is pulling out of the global Paris climate accord designed to cut greenhouse gas emissions, even as some officials in Washington in recent days have suggested he might revise his stance and keep the U.S. in the pact in a limited way.

Trump also pulled the U.S. out of the proposed 12-nation Trans-Pacific Partnership trade deal, overturning the long negotiations championed by former U.S. president Barack Obama.

After appearing at the reform gathering Monday, Trump is set to meet with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and then French President Emmanuel Macron, before attending a working dinner with Latin American leaders.

U.S. National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster said Trump's meetings with Netanyahu and Macron would be wide-ranging, with a major focus on "Iran's destabilizing behavior."