Trump Vows to Protect People of Faith

U.S. President Donald Trump vowed Thursday to always protect people of faith, and praised their role in American life.

"As president, I will always cherish, honor and protect the believers who uplift our communities and sustain our nation,'' Trump told several hundred people at the annual National Prayer Breakfast in Washington.

"I will never let you down," Trump told the gathering of faith leaders, members of his Cabinet and top Republican and Democratic lawmakers, including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, leader of the Democratic-controlled House of Representatives that has embarked on several investigations of Trump and his administration.

Two days after calling in his State of the Union address for legislation to end late-term abortions, Trump declared, "We must build a culture that cherishes the dignity and sanctity of innocent human life. All children born and unborn are made in the holy image of God. Every life is sacred, and every soul is a precious gift from heaven."

The U.S. leader said, "When we open our hearts to faith, we fill our hearts with love."

He ended his short speech with his own prayer, saying, "Let us pray for the future of our country. Let us pray for the courage to pursue justice and the wisdom to forge peace."

"Let us pray for a future where every child has a warm, safe and loving home," he said. "Let us come together for the good of our people, for the strength of our families, for the safety of our citizens, for the fulfillment of our deepest hopes and our highest potential."