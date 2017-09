U.S. President Donald Trump made it clear Thursday no deal has been reached with Democrats regarding the program known as Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, which protects undocumented immigrants who were brought to the United States as children. The administration's plan to end the temporary measure has caused outrage. After a meeting with congressional Democratic leaders, Trump tweeted that massive border security would have to be a part of the deal on DACA. VOA's Zlatica Hoke reports.