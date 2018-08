U.S. President Donald Trump says his administration has done a "fantastic job" helping Puerto Rico recover from last year's storms. Trump said Wednesday the government has poured billions into Puerto Rico since it was hit by hurricanes Irma and Maria. Tuesday a new report found nearly 3,000 deaths linked to the storms, not the previous official figure of 64. The new figure makes last year's hurricane season in Puerto Rico one of the deadliest in U.S. history. VOA's Zlatica Hoke reports.