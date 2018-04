The Trump administration says China is responsible for a trade war with the United States because of its long-term unfair practices. A senior White House economic adviser said Thursday no measures have been enacted, but the situation cannot continue. U.S. President Donald Trump said the United States and China will have a "fantastic relationship" once they straighten out their trade issues. But analysts warn that raising tariffs is not good for the global economy. VOA's Zlatica Hoke has more.