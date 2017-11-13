Report: Trump Asked Xi's Help in Case of Detained US Basketball Players

A U.S. media report says President Donald Trump asked Chinese President Xi Jinping to personally intervene in the case of three American college basketball players who were arrested on shoplifting charges last week in Hangzhou.

Trump brought up the matter in talks with Xi on Saturday in Beijing and the Chinese leader promised the players from UCLA would be treated fairly and expeditiously, The Washington Post reported.

The players, LiAngelo Ball, Cody Riley and Jalen Hill, have been questioned for allegedly stealing sunglasses from a Louis Vuitton store in Hangzhou. They were released on bail last week, but were told to remain in Hangzhou until the legal process was completed.

The team has since returned home, without Ball, Riley and Hill.

A U.S. official quoted by the Post said White House Chief of Staff John Kelly has been in touch with the families of the players. The official indicated the charges against the players have been reduced and that the case is proceeding toward a resolution.

