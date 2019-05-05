Accessibility links

Tunisia Police Kill 3 Islamist Militants

Tunisian riot police stand guard at the stadium of Rades, near Tunis, during a football match, Feb. 21, 2016, as the Tunisian government extended the state of emergency begun November 2015.

Tunisian police killed three Islamist militants in the central city of Sidi Bouzid on Saturday, a security source told Reuters.

Police seized weapons in the operation, the source added, without giving details.

The Interior Ministry said early Saturday that the security forces foiled attacks planned in the holy month of Ramadan after they arrested “a dangerous terrorist” this week.

One of the Arab world’s most secular nations, Tunisia became a target for militants after being hailed as a beacon of democratic change with an uprising against autocrat Zine Abidine Ben Ali in 2011.

FILE - Tunisian President Beji Caid Essebsi, center, lays a wreath at the entrance of the National Bardo Museum in Tunis to pay tribute to the victims of the deadly attack last week claimed by the IS militant group, March 22, 2015.
7 Get Life in Prison for Tunisia's 2015 Terror Attacks

Tunisia suffered three major attacks in 2015, including two against tourists, one at a museum in Tunis and the second on a beach in Sousse. The third targeted presidential guards in the capital.

All three attacks were claimed by Islamic State. After collapsing, tourism has since gradually recovered.

