Tunisians Vote in First Election Since Presidential Power Grab
Tunisia’s president Kais Saied is facing mounting questions about the direction he’s taking the Arab Spring’s only democracy, after it registered the lowest election turnout of its post-revolution history Saturday. Fewer than one in 10 eligible voters cast their ballots in legislative elections — the first since President Saied seized wide-ranging powers last year. For VOA, Lisa Bryant in Tunis reports the opposition is calling on Saied to resign.