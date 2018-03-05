Turkey Arrests 4 Connected to 'Security Threat' at US Embassy

Turkey has detained four Iraqis in connection with a security threat to the U.S. embassy in Ankara, Turkish media reported.

The reports came as the U.S. embassy said it was closed Monday due to a "security threat."

"The Embassy will announce its reopening, once it resumes services," the U.S. embassy wrote in a statement on its website, advising Americans in Turkey to "keep a low profile".

Turkish media said the four Iraqis, who have been linked to Islamic State, were arrested in the Black Sea province of Samsun.

In 2013, a suicide bomber detonated outside the U.S. embassy in Ankara, killing himself and one Turkish security guard on duty. The attack was blamed on domestic leftists.

Turkey suffered a number of attacks linked to Islamic State in 2015 and 2016. A gunman attacked a nightclub during New Year's celebrations on January 1st, 2017, killing 39 people.