Turkey Blames US Envoy for Souring Ties; Won't Buy US Guns

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has lashed out at the United States, saying Washington is "sacrificing ties" by supporting its ambassador to Turkey amid a diplomatic spat.

Erdogan said: "It is unacceptable for America to sacrifice a strategic partner like Turkey for an impertinent ambassador."

He also slammed Washington for providing arms to Kurdish fighters in Syria, whom Turkey considers terrorists, while blocking the sale of U.S.-made weapons to Turkish security personnel. He said Thursday that Turkey would retaliate by canceling plans to supply its police force with American guns.

Turkey arrested a Turkish national working for the American Consulate in Istanbul, leading the U.S. to suspend issuing visas at its missions in Turkey.

Erdogan also accused holdovers from the Obama administration of obstructing the Trump administration's relations with Turkey.