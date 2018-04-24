Accessibility links

Dozens Injured After Earthquake in Southeast Turkey

  • Associated Press
Damaged boats are seen after an earthquake and a tsunami in the resort town of Gumbet in Mugla province, Turkey, July 21, 2017.
ISTANBUL — 

Turkish officials say dozens were slightly injured after an earthquake in southeastern Turkey,

The earthquake struck Samsat village in the s province of Adiyaman early Tuesday at 3.34 a.m. local time. The U.S. Geological Survey said the quake had a magnitude of 5.2 at 10 kilometers deep.

Turkey's health minister said of those injured, 35 were still receiving treatment, according to official Anadolu news agency. The regional governor said the injuries were caused as people fled their homes in panic.

Anadolu quoted victim Zeynep Berk whose house collapsed on her and four others. Neighbors rescued the family and attempts to recover their 150 animals continue.

The quake was felt in neighboring provinces. Turkey's Kandilli Earthquake Monitoring Center recorded at least 13 aftershocks.

The Day in Photos

