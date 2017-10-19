From Destructive Plants to Paper, Inks and Art

Invasive plants can kill their native host trees, increase soil erosion and cause major damage to streams and other wetland areas. That’s why the National Park Service is asking volunteers to remove these invasive plants; so native plants have a chance to grow. VOA's Faiza Elmasry reports on one volunteer, Patterson Clark, an artist, graphics editor and environmental advocate who is bringing a reduce, reuse and recycle ethos to his removal technique. Faith Lapidus narrates.