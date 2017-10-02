2 Children Killed in Cross-Border Fire in Kashmir

Two children were killed in an exchange of gunfire between Pakistani and Indian troops Monday in disputed Kashmir, the Indian army said.

Twelve other Indian citizens were killed in what the military called an "unprovoked attack" on the Indian side of the heavily militarized Line of Control that divides Kashmir.

Pakistan's Foreign Ministry summoned the Indian envoy over the violence, citing similar violence on Saturday. "This is the fifth ceasefire violation by the Indian forces in the past 12 days," the ministry said in a statement.

Such exchanges of gunfire are common in Kashmir, which has been the cause of two of three wars between the two nuclear powers since 1947, the year they gained independence from Britain.

The skirmishes have rendered ineffective a 2003 mutual cease-fire in the disputed territory.

India and Pakistan both claim the divided Himalayan region in its entirety.