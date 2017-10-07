2 Guards Killed, 3 Injured in Attack on Peace Palace, Saudis Say

The U.S. Embassy in Saudi Arabia warned U.S. citizens to exercise caution Saturday in the area around Jeddah's Al-Salam Palace, or Peace Palace, after reports of an attack there.

Saudi Arabia's interior ministry said Saturday that two Saudi guards were killed and three more were injured when a man drove up to the western gate of the royal palace in Jeddah and began shooting.

A spokesman for the ministry said members of the Royal Guard fatally shot the attacker.

The spokesman said the shooter was Mansour al-Amri, 28, a Saudi national.