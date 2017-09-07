2 Men Sentenced to Death for 1993 Mumbai Attacks

An Indian court sentenced two men to death Thursday for their involvement in the 1993 bombings in Mumbai that killed more than 250 people.

Firoz Abdul Rashid Khan and Tahir Merchant were sentenced to death after being convicted of conspiracy in the blasts.

A third key figure in the attacks, Abu Salem, was given a life sentence. Salem had fled India shortly after the attacks, and he was extradited from Portugal in 2005 on the condition that he would not face the death penalty.

Public prosecutor Ujwal Nikam also announced life terms against Salem and Karimullah Khan, and a 10-year term against a fifth defendant.

The men were arrested several years after the coordinated attacks in which 13 powerful bombs packed in cars and other vehicles ripped through high-profile targets, such as the Mumbai stock exchange, crowded markets, and a five-star hotel.

Besides those killed, more than 700 were injured by the deadly explosions that devastated the city for two hours.

The blasts are believed to have been carried out in retaliation for the demolition of a 16th century mosque by Hindu activists and for subsequent riots that claimed the lives of many Muslims.

One hundred people had been convicted in 2007 following a marathon trial.

So far, one person, Yakub Memon, convicted of plotting and financing the bombings, has been executed.

India says the attack was masterminded by Memon’s brother, Dawood Ibrahim, boss of a criminal network. New Delhi says he is hiding in Pakistan and has asked Islamabad to extradite him. But Pakistan denies he is living in the country.

Reporter Anjana Pasricha in New Delhi contributed to this report.