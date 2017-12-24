Accessibility links

Tropical Storm Tembin Death Toll Reaches 200 in Philippines

  VOA News
People gather on a bridge that was damaged by the flooding brought about by tropical storm Tembin, Dec. 24, 2017, in Zamboanga Del Sur in southern Philippines.

Rescuers continued to search for survivors of a storm that ravaged the Philippines this week as the death toll neared 200.

Rescue missions were slowed as rains continued and bridges and roads on the island of Mindanao were destroyed or blocked by landslides that followed Tropical Storm Tembin.

Disaster officials said over 70,000 people had been forced from their homes in the southern Philippines following the storm. Officials say that many residents did not heed warnings to evacuate and were later surprised by the strength of the storm.

The Philippines experiences about 20 typhoons and storms each year and has a history of typhoons striking near the end of the year.

FILE - In this photo provided by Malacanang Presidential Photographers Division, residents try to make their way on the damaged Caraycaray Bridge after Tropical Storm Kai-Tak hit the island province of Biliran, central Philippines.
FILE - In this photo provided by Malacanang Presidential Photographers Division, residents try to make their way on the damaged Caraycaray Bridge after Tropical Storm Kai-Tak hit the island province of Biliran, central Philippines.

In November 2013, Typhoon Haiyan plowed into the Philippines as one of the deadliest tropical cyclones on record. Also known in the Philippines as Typhoon Yolanda, the storm killed 7,800 people, according to national emergency management officials.

