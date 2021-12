The URL has been copied to your clipboard

The ride-sharing company Uber has joined with the Swedish-Kenyan electric vehicle group Opibus to deploy 3,000 electric motorcycles in Kenya and the region in 2022. The switch to electric vehicles could significantly reduce air pollution as motorcycle taxis employ millions across the continent. Juma Majanga reports from Nairobi. Videographer: Jimmy Makhulo.