Uganda Drops Charges Against Jailed Pop Star-Lawmaker

  • Associated Press
FILE - Ugandan pop star Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, better known as Bobi Wine, center, leaves shortly after being sworn in as a member of parliament in Kampala, Uganda, July 11, 2017. The 36-year-old urges his countrymen to stand up against what he calls a failing government but was charged, Aug. 16, 2018, in a military court over his alleged role in clashes in the northwestern town of Arua where both he and President Yoweri Museveni were campaigning.

KAMPALA, UGANDA — 

Ugandan military prosecutors have withdrawn weapons charges against the jailed pop star and lawmaker who opposes the longtime president.

Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, also known as Bobi Wine, was charged last week with illegal possession of firearms for his alleged role in an incident in which the presidential motorcade was pelted with stones.

Ssentamu was arrested with four other opposition lawmakers, three of whom face treason charges. A fifth legislator has been hospitalized with injures allegedly sustained during detention.

The young lawmaker's showing in court Thursday is his first public appearance since then.

In recent days Uganda's government has faced pressure to free Ssentamu, with dozens of global musicians speaking out against his alleged beating in detention.

The head of the military court has yet to rule on whether to free Ssentamu.

