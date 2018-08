Uganda's President Yoweri Museveni has in a week written four letters on his Facebook page to his "grandchildren," a term he uses for Uganda's youth, one of affection and a reminder of his authority. While Museveni's supporters see him as a freedom fighter deserving of his three decades in power, many of Uganda's young population, who have known no other leader, see him as a patronizing, disconnected and aging ruler who is failing to address their concerns. Halima Athumani reports from Kampala.