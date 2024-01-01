Accessibility links

Ugandan Olympic Athlete Found Dead in Kenya

FILE - Uganda's Benjamin Kiplagat competes in the Men's 3000m Steeplechase Round 1 during the athletics event at the Rio 2016 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in Rio de Janeiro on Aug. 15, 2016.

Kenyan police have launched an investigation into the death of Ugandan athlete Benjamin Kiplagat, who was found dead with stab wounds in a car Sunday on the outskirts of the Kenyan town of Eldoret.

“This was murder, but we do not know the motive for now,” Stephen Okal, a local police commander, told the Associated Press.

Kiplagat, a long-distance runner who specialized in the 3,000-meter steeplechase, represented Uganda in the 2008, 2012, and 2016 Summer Olympics.

Eldoret is a well-known high altitude training center for athletes.

Some material in this report came from The Associated Press and Agence France-Presse.

