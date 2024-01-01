Ugandan Olympic Athlete Found Dead in Kenya

Kenyan police have launched an investigation into the death of Ugandan athlete Benjamin Kiplagat, who was found dead with stab wounds in a car Sunday on the outskirts of the Kenyan town of Eldoret.

“This was murder, but we do not know the motive for now,” Stephen Okal, a local police commander, told the Associated Press.

Kiplagat, a long-distance runner who specialized in the 3,000-meter steeplechase, represented Uganda in the 2008, 2012, and 2016 Summer Olympics.

Eldoret is a well-known high altitude training center for athletes.

