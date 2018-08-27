Ugandan Pop Star/Lawmaker Freed on Bail

A Ugandan pop star-turned-opposition lawmaker charged with treason has been freed on bail.

Robert Kyagulanyi, also known by his stage name Bobi Wine, was released from custody Monday by a judge in the town of Gulu.

Kyagulanyi was arrested two weeks ago along with four other lawmakers in connection with an incident involving an attack on President Yoweri Museveni's motorcade in the northwestern town of Arua.

Protesters allegedly pelted Museveni's motorcade with stones while he was campaigning during a local parliamentary by-election. Kyagulanyi was in the region campaigning for an opposition candidate.

After the attack on the presidential motorcade, Kyagulanyi's driver was shot dead as police fired live rounds to disperse crowds.

Kyagulanyi was arrested and initially charged by a military court on a charge of illegal weapons possession. The court dropped the charges against him during a hearing last Thursday, but he was immediately arrested by civilian police and charged with treason.

Kyugulanyi appeared to be injured during his bail hearing Monday. The government has denied allegations made by his lawyers that he has been tortured during his detention.

Thirty-three other people arrested the same day have also been charged with treason.

The 36-year-old Kyagulanyi has been a vocal critic of the 74-year-old President Museveni, who has been in power since 1986. The younger lawmaker has opposed a bill passed in July that removed the presidential age limit of 75, allowing Museveni to run in the next general election in 2021.