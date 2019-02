The greatest concentration of Muslims in China is in Xinjiang province, where 10 million Uighurs live. Repressed by the Chinese government, more than 1 million Uighurs are estimated to be held in detention camps, a United Nations report says. Beijing calls these camps "re-education camps" and denies any human rights are being violated. But accounts of violations persist, including from a Uighur woman who journeyed from a detention camp to the United States. VOA's Saba Shah Khan has her story.