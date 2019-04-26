Accessibility links

UK Opposition Leader Corbyn Turns Down Invite to Trump State Dinner

Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn is seated prior to the start of the funeral service of journalist Lyra McKee at St Anne's Cathedral in Belfast, Northern Ireland, April 24, 2019.

LONDON — 

The leader of Britain's opposition Labour Party, Jeremy Corbyn, said on Friday he had turned down an invitation to a state dinner which will be part of U.S. President Donald Trump's visit to Britain in June.

"Theresa May should not be rolling out the red carpet for a state visit to honor a president who rips up vital international treaties, backs climate change denial and uses racist and misogynist rhetoric," Corbyn said in a statement.

He said maintaining the relationship with the United States did not require "the pomp and ceremony of a state visit" and he said he would welcome a meeting with Trump "to discuss all matters of interest."

