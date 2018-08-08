Accessibility links

UK Prince, Prime Minister Mark Centenary of Battle of Amiens

  • Associated Press
Britain's Prince William, the Duke of Cambridge, Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May and former German President Joachim Gauck attend a religious ceremony to mark the 100th anniversary of the WW1 Battle of Amiens, at the Cathedral in Amiens, Aug. 8, 2018.
AMIENS, FRANCE — 

Britain's Prince William and Prime Minister Theresa May have marked the centenary of the Battle of Amiens — a short, bloody and decisive battle in northern France that heralded the end of World War I.

Both were asked to give readings at a somber commemoration at Amiens Cathedral on Wednesday. French Defense Minister Florence Parly represented France.

William and May also were meeting several descendants of soldiers who fought for the Allies in the Battle of Amiens. The air and land forces included tens of thousands of troops from Britain, Australia, Canada, the United States and France.

On the first day of the battle, Aug. 8, 1918, they pushed back German forces significantly. The momentum continued, and the battle is said to have convinced the Germans that the war was unwinnable.

