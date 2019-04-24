Accessibility links

UK Spy Agency says Claim it Spied on Trump is Utterly Ridiculous

FILE - Satellite dishes are seen at GCHQ's outpost at Bude, close to where trans-Atlantic fiber-optic cables come ashore in Cornwall, southwest England June 23, 2013.

LONDON — 

Britain's main eavesdropping agency on Wednesday said allegations that it had been asked by the Obama administration to spy on Donald Trump after the 2016 presidential election were utterly ridiculous and should be ignored.

Trump on Wednesday tweeted that a former CIA analyst, Larry Johnson, had accused Britain of spying on the Trump campaign.

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump board Air Force One, April 18, 2019, at Andrews Air Force Base, Md.
Trump said: "It is now just a question of time before the truth comes out, and when it does, it will be a beauty!"

When asked about the tweet, a GCHQ spokesman said: "The allegations that GCHQ was asked to conduct 'wire tapping' against the then President Elect are nonsense. They are utterly ridiculous and should be ignored."

