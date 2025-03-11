Ukraine agrees to ceasefire proposal in talks with U.S.

U.S. and Ukrainian officials met Saudi Arabia, for talks on efforts to end Russia’s war with Ukraine, with both sides saying Kyiv supports a U.S. proposed 30-day ceasefire. Ukrainian and U.S. officials held talks in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday to find a path towards ending the war with Russia. Trump special envoy Steve Witkoff is expected to travel later this week to Moscow. We speak with Thomas Graham, a distinguished fellow at the Council on Foreign Relations.