Accessibility links

Languages
site logo site logo
Previous Next
Breaking News

The Issue
Subscribe
The Issue

Subscribe

Subscribe

Ukraine agrees to ceasefire proposal in talks with U.S.

Ukraine agrees to ceasefire proposal in talks with U.S.
Embed
Ukraine agrees to ceasefire proposal in talks with U.S.

No media source currently available

0:00 0:11:59 0:00
Download

U.S. and Ukrainian officials met Saudi Arabia, for talks on efforts to end Russia’s war with Ukraine, with both sides saying Kyiv supports a U.S. proposed 30-day ceasefire. Ukrainian and U.S. officials held talks in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday to find a path towards ending the war with Russia. Trump special envoy Steve Witkoff is expected to travel later this week to Moscow. We speak with Thomas Graham, a distinguished fellow at the Council on Foreign Relations.

Episodes

See all episodes
See TV Programs See Radio Programs
XS
SM
MD
LG