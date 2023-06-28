Ukraine, China, Migration - EU Summit Tackles a Raft of Sticky Issues  

The war in Ukraine remains high on the agenda as European Union leaders meet Thursday and Friday in Brussels, just days after the Wagner group’s short-lived revolt in Russia. Other hot-button issues to be discussed include European defense, relations with China, and immigration.



Wagner head Yevgeny Prigozhin’s uprising last weekend has added a new element of instability for the EU when it comes to the war in Ukraine — with Eastern European countries especially worried about Wagner mercenaries moving to nearby Belarus.

The Brussels summit also comes ahead of a key NATO summit in Vilnius next month. Kyiv is pushing for a so-called “political” invitation to join the transatlantic alliance. EU member Sweden also hopes to join NATO as early as July.



At a meeting earlier this week of EU foreign ministers, the bloc’s foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said the revolt in Russia makes Europe’s support for Ukraine even more important.



"Because what has happened this weekend shows that the war against Ukraine is cracking Russian power and affecting its political system," he said.



EU member states agreed last week to strengthen sanctions against Russia, including a measure that would make it possible to punish countries that help Moscow to avoid them.