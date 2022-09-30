Ukraine Exports Closer to Pre-War Levels

Ukrainian grain exports are closer to reaching pre-war levels, two months after Russia and Ukraine agreed to the Black Sea Grain Initiative brokered by the U.N. and Turkey. Ukraine's vital exports were cut off after Russia launched its war on Ukraine. The initiative allows Ukrainian exports to flow safely again from its ports to the world. VOA Eastern Europe Chief Myroslava Gongadze gained rare access to the port of Odesa and has more in this report. Camera: Yevhenii Shynkar Produced by: Daniil Batushchak