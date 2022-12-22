Ukraine Forced to Conduct Power Cuts in Wake of Russian Attacks
Following recent Russian missile and drone attacks on energy infrastructure, Ukraine’s energy operator Ukrenergo has been conducting emergency shutdowns in the Kyiv area. Russia has repeatedly hit the Ukraine's capital and other cities, often targeting critical power and water facilities. Last week, VOA Eastern Europe Bureau chief Myroslava Gongadze visited key energy facilities that supply electricity across the country. Camera - Eugene Shynkar.