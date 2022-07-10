Accessibility links

Ukraine Recalls Ambassador to Germany 

FILE - Ukrainian Ambassador to Germany Andriy Melnyk and his wife attend the opening for the annual press association ball (Bundespresseball), in Berlin, Germany, April 29, 2022.

The president of Ukraine has dismissed the country’s controversial ambassador to Germany.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy recalled Andriy Melnyk Saturday. The president’s move follows recent remarks by Melnyk, defending Stepan Bandera, a Ukranian who collaborated with the Nazis when they occupied Ukraine during World War II.

Melnyk said in an interview that Bandera, a leader of the Organization of Ukrainian Nationalists during the war, was not a mass murderer of Jews and Poles.

There was a public outcry from Germany, Poland and Israel, following Melnyk’s remarks.

Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry also distanced itself from Melnyk’s remarks, saying in a statement that Melnyk’s remarks did “not reflect the position of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine.”

