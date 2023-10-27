Ukraine Seeks to Maintain Support Amid Israel-Hamas Conflict

For many Ukrainians, Hamas’ October 7 assault on Israeli civilians bears stark similarities to Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine last year. Amid fears that the Israel-Gaza war will distract the world’s attention from their own ordeal, Ukraine’s Jewish community leaders and politicians are hoping the U.S. will continue to back both Israel and Ukraine. VOA Eastern Europe Bureau Chief Myroslava Gongadze reports from Kyiv. VOA footage by Yevhenii Shynkar.