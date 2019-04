Ukraine is preparing for three weeks of impassioned political campaigning, as a television comedian goes head-to-head with the incumbent for the presidency. As widely predicted, satirist Volodymyr Zelenskiy easily won the first round of voting Sunday with around 30% of the ballots. President Petro Poroshenko came in second with around 16%. As Henry Ridgwell reports, the newcomer's policy positions are likely to come under greater scrutiny ahead of the April 21 runoff.