Ukrainian Embassies Receive ‘Bloody’ Packages 

Several of Ukraine’s embassies and consulates in Europe have received bloody packages containing animals’ eyes.

Ukraine’s foreign ministry spokesperson, Oleg Nikolenko, said the packages had been delivered to embassies in Hungary, the Netherlands, Poland, Croatia and Italy.

General consulates in Naples and Kraków, and the consulate in Brno in the Czech Republic, also received the bloody deliveries.

The significance of the bloody fish eyes was not immediately understood, but officials are attempting to decipher the symbolism.