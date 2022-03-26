Accessibility links

Ukrainian Exiles Grateful, Worried About Families Left Behind

The United Nations says more than 3.5 million people have fled Ukraine since the Russian invasion started a month ago, and Thursday the Biden administration promised to accept 100,000 Ukrainians displaced by the war in the United States. Mike O'Sullivan reports from Tijuana, Mexico, where many Ukrainians are arriving to cross the U.S.-Mexico border. They welcome the news but are worried about family members left behind. Camera: Mike O’Sullivan

