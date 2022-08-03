Ukrainian Grain Shipment Clears Inspection in Turkey  

The first cargo ship carrying grain exports from Ukraine since Russia launched its invasion in late February cleared inspection Wednesday.

Turkey’s defense ministry said inspectors spent about 90 minutes aboard the Sierra Leone-flagged Razoni while it was anchored off of Istanbul.

The inspection team included members from Ukraine, Russia, Turkey and the United Nations, which were all involved in an agreement to restart grain shipments from Ukraine amid a global food crisis.

The ship, which is carrying more than 26,000 tons of corn, was due to continue its journey, traveling through the Bosporus Strait and on to its destination of Lebanon.

Ukraine’s Ministry of Infrastructure said there were 17 other vessels loaded and awaiting permission to depart Ukraine.

With an estimated 20 million tons of grain stuck in Ukraine due to the war, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy told Australian students in a video meeting Wednesday that the first shipment is “still nothing,” but that he hopes the shipments continue.

Also Wednesday, Britain's Defense Ministry it is "likely we will see an increase in civilians attempting to flee Kherson [region] and the surrounding area as hostilities continue and food shortages worsen. This will create pressure on transport nodes and routes, likely resulting in measures to control movement being implemented."

Ukraine’s General Staff reported heavy Russian shelling in the area around the city of Kharkiv, while Russia said it carried out missiles strikes in Lviv against a depot of weapons provided by Poland.

Some information for this report came from The Associated Press, Agence France-Presse and Reuters.